Packers Officially Announce They’ve Traded Aaron Rodgers To Jets

The Green Bay Packers officially announced they have traded QB Aaron Rodgers to the Jets.

#Packers trade QB Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets https://t.co/8iZUN0qf92 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 26, 2023

The Jets followed it up with an announcement of their own.

WE GOT HIM.@AaronRodgers12 is OFFICIALLY a member of the New York Jets. 📰 https://t.co/A5wWuEXqQS pic.twitter.com/41IPSHx4fG — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 26, 2023

This means the last bit of paperwork has been wrapped up and the deal has been processed with the league. Rodgers tweaked his contract a bit on the way out of Green Bay.

The move was reported earlier this week and had been in the works for long, long before that, as the two sides negotiated one of the most consequential deals in either franchise’s history.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and HC Matt LaFleur both released statements, along with team president Mark Murphy:

“We are eternally grateful for all that Aaron gave the Packers the last 18 years,” said Gutekunst. “While he undoubtedly will be remembered as one of the best players in our franchise’s storied history for all his accomplishments on the field, it is his competitive greatness, leadership and toughness that make him such a special player and person. The daily expectations he placed on himself and his teammates were instrumental in all that we accomplished during a special era of Packers football. We wish Aaron nothing but success and look forward to welcoming him back to Green Bay in the future and celebrating his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with many great players, but none better than Aaron,” said LaFleur. “I will always be grateful for our time together, both on and off the field. The mark he left on our organization, players and coaches cannot be overstated. His drive for competitive greatness and the standards he set for everyone, including himself, made our team better. Ultimately, he made me a better coach. I will never forget his post-practice interactions with our families. His ability to connect with kids, including my own, was a great example for our locker room. He was and will always be a great representative of the ‘G’ and what it means to be a Green Bay Packer!”

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.