Packers Officially Fire ST Coordinator Maurice Drayton, Promote John Dunn To TEs Coach

“We are grateful for all that Mo brought to our team the last several seasons,” said Packers HC Matt LaFleur. “He is a great man who is loved by our players and coaches and contributed a lot to our success. We wish nothing but the best for Mo, Tonya and the rest of their family moving forward.”

Drayton, 45, bounced around as an assistant for a number of years in college, the CFL, Arena League and even in a Finland football league.

He got his start in the NFL as an assistant special teams coach with the Colts in 2016. He joined the Packers in 2018 and was retained in 2019 as a part of the new coaching staff. He was promoted to full-time ST coordinator in 2021.

According to FootballOutsiders, the Packers’ special teams unit ranked No. 32 in the league last season.