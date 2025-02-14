Packers Officially Hire Luke Getsy As Senior Offensive Assistant

According to Tom Pelissero, the Packers have officially hired former Raiders and Bears OC Luke Getsy as their senior offensive assistant.

Last month, it was reported Green Bay was expected to keep Getsy on their coaching staff “in some capacity.”

Getsy closed the season working with the Packers’ defensive unit following his departure from Las Vegas. Getsy was an assistant coach at Green Bay for several years.

Getsy, 40, began his coaching career at Akron back in 2007. He worked for several schools including West Virginia Wesleyan, Pittsburgh, Indiana, and Western Michigan before being hired by the Packers as their offensive quality control coach in 2014.

Getsy worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for Mississippi State in 2018. He returned in 2019 as the Packers’ QB coach. The Bears later hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2022 but let him go after the 2023 season.

The Raiders hired Getsy as offensive coordinator last offseason but was fired in November.

In 2024, Getsy’s offense ranked No. 28 in total yards, No. 26 in points, No. 31 in rushing yards and No. 18 in passing yards.