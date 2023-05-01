Packers Officially Sign 12 Undrafted Free Agents

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday that they’ve officially signed 12 rookie free agents to contracts.
Here’s the full list:
- Keshawn Banks/LB/San Diego State
- Brenton Cox Jr./LB/Florida
- Chuck Filiaga/G/Minnesota
- Malik Heath/WR/Mississippi
- Jason Lewan/DL/Illinois State
- Camren McDonald/TE/Florida State
- Christian Morgan/S/Baylor
- Henry Pearson/FB/Appalachian State
- Jimmy Phillips Jr/LB/SMU
- Benny Sapp III/S/Northern Iowa
- Kadeem Telfort/T/UAB
- Duece Watts/WR/Tulane
Neath, 23, was a one-year starter at Ole Miss. He began his college career at Copiah Lincoln Community College (Miss.) before transferring to Ole Miss in 2020.
For his career, Heath appeared in 34 games and made 22 starts at Ole Miss, catching 131 passes for 1,720 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!