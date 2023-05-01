Packers Officially Sign 12 Undrafted Free Agents

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday that they’ve officially signed 12 rookie free agents to contracts.

Here’s the full list:

Neath, 23, was a one-year starter at Ole Miss. He began his college career at Copiah Lincoln Community College (Miss.) before transferring to Ole Miss in 2020.

For his career, Heath appeared in 34 games and made 22 starts at Ole Miss, catching 131 passes for 1,720 yards and 13 touchdowns.