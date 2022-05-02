Packers Officially Sign 14 UDFAs

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday they have signed 14 undrafted rookie free agents.

#Packers agree to terms with 14 rookie free agents 📰 https://t.co/vsJLGZIuqy — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 2, 2022

The full list includes:

Central Florida G Cole Schneider Indiana OL Caleb Jones Louisiana DE Chauncey Manac Iowa RB Tyler Goodson Missouri DT Akial Byers Baylor CB Raleigh Texada Oregon State RB B.J Baylor Utah EDGE Hauati Pututau Penn State LB Ellis Brooks Oklahoma State S Tre Sterling Wisconsin WR Danny Davis FAU LB Caliph Brice Texas A&M OT Jahmir Johnson Oregon Antioch G George Moore

Goodson, 21, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and an honorable mention in 2021. He led the team in rushing all three years at Iowa.

For his career, Goodson appeared in 34 games with 25 starts and rushed 533 times for 2,455 yards (4.8 YPC) and 18 touchdowns. He added 70 receptions for 565 yards and another touchdown.