Packers OL Elgton Jenkins Absent To Start Offseason Program

Per Jason Wilde of Channel 3000, Packers OL Elgton Jenkins has not been in attendance to start the team’s offseason program.

Green Bay announced its plans to move Jenkins to center after playing guard his first few years, and OC Adam Stenavich said his absence is not related to the position change.

Jenkins has two years remaining on his four-year, $68 million extension signed in 2022, but the deal has no guaranteed money remaining. He’s looking to have his contract re-worked following the position change, but the team has historically been reluctant to pay players a third contract after they turn 30.

Wilde mentions Jenkins has a high cap number for the next two years and could be a release candidate should the transition not go as expected. Re-working his contract with more guarantees would make that more difficult, but the team has expressed its belief in Jenkins’ talent.

Jenkins, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $6,782,618 rookie contract with the Packers that included a $2,952,812 signing bonus.

Jenkins was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $68 million extension.

In 2024, Jenkins appeared in and started all 17 games for the Packers.

We’ll have more on Jenkins as the news becomes available.