Packers OLB Randy Ramsey Signs ERFA Tender

According to Rob Demovsky, Packers exclusive rights free agent Randy Ramsey has signed his tender.

This locks him in for 2021 at the minimum salary for the Packers.

Ramsey, 25, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2019. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

Ramsey returned to Green Bay on a futures deal for the 2020 season and made the roster coming out of camp. He’ll be an exclusive rights free agent in 2021 as well.

In 2020, Ramsey appeared in 12 games for the Packers and recorded six total tackles.