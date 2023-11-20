Packers Open Practice Window For S Darnell Savage

The Green Bay Packers have designated S Darnell Savage to return from injured reserve, per Wes Hodkiewicz.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

He’s been on injured reserve since late October with a calf injury.

Savage, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2019 out of Maryland. Green Bay elected to trade up with the Seahawks to acquire him and exchanged their No. 30, No. 114 and No. 118 picks for the right to draft him.

Savage played through the final year of his four-year, $12,517,692 rookie contract that included a $7,123,776 signing bonus. Green Bay picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season at a cost of $7.9 million guaranteed.

In 2023, Savage has appeared in six games for the Packers and recorded 34 total tackles and one tackle for loss.