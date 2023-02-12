Packers Open To Trading Aaron Rodgers If He Asks To Be Moved

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Packers are going to let QB Aaron Rodgers have a major say in his future if he decides to play another season. If Rodgers wants to be traded, the two say Green Bay is open to working with him to make that happen.

Rapoport and Pelissero say other teams have already inquired about Rodgers’ availability, and the response from the Packers has been that it’s too early. Rodgers is still going through his end-of-season process to decide if he wants to play another year.

They add the door is also obviously still open to Rodgers being in Green Bay in 2023, as the two sides had productive conversations at the end of the season about how things might look this coming year.

The New York Jets appear to be emerging as a leading candidate to trade for Rodgers if he decides to play elsewhere in 2023.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

