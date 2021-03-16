Packers Place 2nd-Rnd Tender On RFA TE Robert Tonyan

According to Tom Silverstein, the Packers have placed the second-round tender on restricted free agent TE Robert Tonyan.

The tender will pay Tonyan $3.384 million in 2021 and entitle Green bay to a second-round pick if another team were to sign him to an offer sheet.

However, it’s expected the tender will keep Tonyan with the Packers and Silverstein adds it could be the precursor to a long-term deal.

Tonyan, 26, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana State back in 2017. He lasted just a few months in Detroit before he was waived at the start of the 2017 season.

The Packers later signed Tonyan to their practice squad towards the end 2017 season and brought him back in 2018 on a futures contract. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent each of the past two seasons.

In 2020, Tonyan appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and caught 52 passes for 586 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns.