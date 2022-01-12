Packers Place C Lucas Patrick On COVID List, Re-Sign G Ben Braden To PS

The Green Bay Packers announced that they are placing C/G Lucas Patrick on the COVID-19 list and re-signing G Ben Braden, whom the team released on Monday, to the practice squad.

Patrick, 28, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason and spent his rookie season on the Packers’ practice squad.

Green Bay brought him back a futures contract for 2017 and later on exclusive rights deals.

Patrick was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2020 before signing a two-year, $3.6 million extension with the Packers back in 2019.

In 2021, Patrick has played in 17 games for the Packers, starting in 13 team of them at center.