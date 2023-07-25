Packers Place DBs Tarvarius Moore & Tarif Carpenter On Active/NFI List

The Green Bay Packers officially placed DB Tariq Carpenter and DB Tarvarius Moore on the active/non-football injury list.

Both players can be activated from the list at any point between now and the start of the regular season.

Moore, 26, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of Southern Mississippi in 2018. He finsihed the final year of a four-year, $3.351 million rookie deal and became an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The Packers signed Moore to a contract back in March.

In 2022, Moore appeared in 13 games for the 49ers and made eight total tackles.