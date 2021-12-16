Packers Place DT Kenny Clark On COVID-19 List

Packers HC Matt LaFleur announced that DT Kenny Clark has been added to the COVID-19 list, per Matt Schneidman.

This obviously puts his status for Sunday’s game against the Ravens in jeopardy. He needs two negative tests 24 hours apart to be able to play.

Clark, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $9.3 million contract when the Packers picked up his fifth-year option.

Clark stood to make a base salary of $7,690,000 for the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when Green Bay signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension.

In 2021, Clark has appeared in 13 games for the Packers and recorded 42 total tackles, four sacks and a fumble recovery. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 24 interior defender out of 125 qualifying players.