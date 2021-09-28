Packers Place DT Tyler Lancaster On COVID-19 List, Sign TE Tyler Davis Off Colts’ PS

The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that they’ve placed DT Tyler Lancaster on the COVID-19 list and signed TE Tyler Davis off of the Colts’ practice squad.
Lancaster, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Northwestern back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Packers, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to their practice squad.
The Packers promoted Lancaster midseason and returned to Green Bay on exclusive rights deals before agreeing to a new contract this past March.
In 2021, Lancaster has appeared in three games for the Packers and recorded five tackles and no sacks.
