Packers Place Eight Players On Injured Lists For Training Camp Including Elgton Jenkins

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Green Bay Packers officially placed eight players on injured lists Friday at the start of training camp.

Packers helmet

The full list includes:

  • K Alex Hale (non-football injury list)
  • G Elgton Jenkins (non-football injury list)
  • RB Amar Johnson (non-football injury list)
  • LB Collin Oliver (PUP list)
  • DB Micah Robinson (PUP list)
  • LB Quay Walker (PUP list)
  • WR Christian Watson (PUP list)
  • G John Williams (PUP list)

Jenkins was previously not in attendance to start the team’s offseason program.

Jenkins, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $6,782,618 rookie contract with the Packers that included a $2,952,812 signing bonus. 

Jenkins was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $68 million extension.

In 2024, Jenkins appeared in and started all 17 games for the Packers. 

