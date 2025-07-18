Packers Place Eight Players On Injured Lists For Training Camp Including Elgton Jenkins

The Green Bay Packers officially placed eight players on injured lists Friday at the start of training camp.

The full list includes:

K Alex Hale (non-football injury list)

(non-football injury list) G Elgton Jenkins (non-football injury list)

(non-football injury list) RB Amar Johnson (non-football injury list)

(non-football injury list) LB Collin Oliver (PUP list)

(PUP list) DB Micah Robinson (PUP list)

(PUP list) LB Quay Walker (PUP list)

(PUP list) WR Christian Watson (PUP list)

(PUP list) G John Williams (PUP list)

Jenkins was previously not in attendance to start the team’s offseason program.

Jenkins, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $6,782,618 rookie contract with the Packers that included a $2,952,812 signing bonus.

Jenkins was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $68 million extension.

In 2024, Jenkins appeared in and started all 17 games for the Packers.