Packers Place OLB Jonathan Garvin On COVID-19 List, Sign OL Jon Dietzen To PS

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Green Bay Packers announced that they have placed OLB Jonathan Garvin on the COVID-19 list and signed OL Jon Dietzen to their practice squad. 

Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:

  1. QB Kurt Benkert 
  2. WR Chris Blair
  3. DB Kabion Ento
  4. DB Innis Gaines
  5. K J.J. Molson
  6. G Cole Van Lanen
  7. LB Ray Wilborn
  8. WR Juwann Winfree
  9. DB Shawn Davis
  10. DE R.J. McIntosh
  11. DE Abdullah Anderson
  12. RB Ryquell Armstead
  13. LB Ladarius Hamilton
  14. RB Kerrith Whyte
  15. OL Jon Dietzen

Garvin, 22, is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Miami. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $895,000 this season. 

In 2021, Garvin has appeared in 11 games and recorded 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one tackle for loss.

 

 

