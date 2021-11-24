Packers Place OLB Jonathan Garvin On COVID-19 List, Sign OL Jon Dietzen To PS

The Green Bay Packers announced that they have placed OLB Jonathan Garvin on the COVID-19 list and signed OL Jon Dietzen to their practice squad.
#Packers sign G/T Jon Dietzen to the practice squad & place LB Jonathan Garvin on the reserve/COVID-19 list. https://t.co/17jXAwwMlC
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 24, 2021
Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Kurt Benkert
- WR Chris Blair
- DB Kabion Ento
- DB Innis Gaines
- K J.J. Molson
- G Cole Van Lanen
- LB Ray Wilborn
- WR Juwann Winfree
- DB Shawn Davis
- DE R.J. McIntosh
- DE Abdullah Anderson
- RB Ryquell Armstead
- LB Ladarius Hamilton
- RB Kerrith Whyte
- OL Jon Dietzen
Garvin, 22, is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Miami. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $895,000 this season.
In 2021, Garvin has appeared in 11 games and recorded 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one tackle for loss.
