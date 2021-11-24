Packers Place OLB Jonathan Garvin On COVID-19 List, Sign OL Jon Dietzen To PS

The Green Bay Packers announced that they have placed OLB Jonathan Garvin on the COVID-19 list and signed OL Jon Dietzen to their practice squad.

#Packers sign G/T Jon Dietzen to the practice squad & place LB Jonathan Garvin on the reserve/COVID-19 list. https://t.co/17jXAwwMlC — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 24, 2021

Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:

QB Kurt Benkert WR Chris Blair DB Kabion Ento DB Innis Gaines K J.J. Molson G Cole Van Lanen LB Ray Wilborn WR Juwann Winfree DB Shawn Davis DE R.J. McIntosh DE Abdullah Anderson RB Ryquell Armstead LB Ladarius Hamilton RB Kerrith Whyte OL Jon Dietzen

Garvin, 22, is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Miami. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $895,000 this season.

In 2021, Garvin has appeared in 11 games and recorded 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one tackle for loss.