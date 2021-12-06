Packers Place QB Jordan Love On COVID-19 List

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday that they’ve placed QB Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Love, 22, was a three-year starter at Utah State and earned All-Mountain West honors the past two seasons. The Packers traded up with the Dolphins to select him at No. 26 overall in the 20202 NFL draft.

Love is in the second year of his four-year, $12,383,451 rookie contract that includes a $6,566,146 signing bonus. The Packers will have a fifth-year option to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Love has played in four games for Green Bay, completing 58.5 percent of his passes for 258 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.