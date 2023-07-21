Packers Place Six On Injured Lists Including OLB Rashan Gary & DB Eric Stokes

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Green Bay Packers made a series of roster moves on Friday ahead of training camp getting underway. 

Packers helmet

The full list includes:

These players can be activated from the lists at any point between now and the start of the regular season. 

Gary suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Week 9’s loss to the Lions and was expected to be placed on injured reserve. 

Gary, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $15,877,312 rookie contract that includes $9,567,136 signing bonus. 

The Packers picked up Gary’s fifth-year option this past April worth around $10,892,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. 

In 2022, Gary appeared in nine games for the Packers and recorded 32 tackles, six sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply