Packers Place Six On Injured Lists Including OLB Rashan Gary & DB Eric Stokes

The Green Bay Packers made a series of roster moves on Friday ahead of training camp getting underway.

The full list includes:

Packers placed WR Grant DuBose and TE Camren McDonald on the active/non-football injury list.

and TE on the active/non-football injury list. Packers placed WR Jeff Cotton, LB Rashan Gary, C Jake Hanson and DB Eric Stokes on the active/PUP list.

These players can be activated from the lists at any point between now and the start of the regular season.

Gary suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Week 9’s loss to the Lions and was expected to be placed on injured reserve.

Gary, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $15,877,312 rookie contract that includes $9,567,136 signing bonus.

The Packers picked up Gary’s fifth-year option this past April worth around $10,892,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Gary appeared in nine games for the Packers and recorded 32 tackles, six sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.