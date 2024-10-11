Packers Place TE Luke Musgrave On IR

The Green Bay Packers officially placed tight end Luke Musgrave on injured reserve Friday with an ankle injury.

This move will cost Musgrave at least the next four games before he can be activated.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur indicated that injured reserve could be coming for Musgrave, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Musgrave, 24, was selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Oregon State. He signed a four-year, $8,475,732 rookie contract that includes a $3,164,169 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,926,305 in 2024.

In 2024, Musgrave has appeared in four games for the Packers and caught five passes for 22 yards receiving.