Packers Place WR Randall Cobb On IR

The Green Bay Packers officially placed WR Randall Cobb on injured reserve Saturday.

Cobb was expected to miss several games after having core muscle surgery so this isn’t a big surprise.

There’s still hope he’ll be back for the playoffs.

Cobb, 30, is a former 2011 second-round pick of the Packers out of Kentucky. After his four-year rookie contract expired in 2015, the Packers signed Cobb to a four-year, $40 million extension that ran through the 2018 season.

The Packers allowed Cobb’s contract to expire and he later signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Cowboys. He signed with the Texans on a three-year, $27 million deal.

The Packers traded with Houston in 2021 for the rights to Cobb in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick, reuniting him with QB Aaron Rodgers.

In 2021, Cobb has appeared in 12 games for the Packers and caught 28 passes for 375 yards receiving and five touchdowns.