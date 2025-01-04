Packers Placing CB Jaire Alexander On IR

Ian Rapoport reports that the Packers are placing CB Jaire Alexander on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

He recently had a knee scope and also was dealing with a PCL sprain. There is still a chance he could return if the Packers make it to the Super Bowl.

The team is also elevating LB Michael Barrett and S Omar Brown for Week 18.

Alexander, 27, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million rookie deal that included a $6.844 million signing bonus before Green Bay picked up his option.

Alexander was set to make a fully guaranteed base salary of $13.294 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $84 million extension.

In 2024, Alexander appeared in seven games for the Packers and made seven starts, recording 16 tackles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown, and seven pass defenses.

We will have more news on Alexander when it becomes available.