Packers Placing OL Simon Stepaniak On Reserve/Retired List

The Green Bay Packers announced that they are placing OL Simon Stepaniak on the Reserve/Retired list on Saturday.

#Packers place G Simon Stepaniak on the reserve/retired list ðŸ“° https://t.co/RCSvW8KTxz — Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 31, 2021

Stepaniak, 24, was a sxith-round pick by the Packers out of Indiana back in 2020.

Stepaniak signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,447,164 with a $152,164 signing bonus.

He missed the entire 2020 season while recovering from a torn ACL and was placed on injured reserve in January of 2020.

Stepaniak was a starter for two seasons at Indiana and started 31 games in his career, 30 at right guard. He was also named third-team All-Big 10.