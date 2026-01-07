Packers Placing WR/CB Bo Melton On Injured Reserve

Packers HC Matt LaFleur told reporters that WR/CB Bo Melton will be going on injured reserve with his knee injury, per Wes Hodkiewicz.

“That’s a big loss for us. He’s a Swiss Army knife,” LaFleur said.

He added Melton doesn’t have an ACL injury but is hurt bad enough to be out a while.

Melton, 26, was a seventh-round draft pick to the Seahawks out of Rutgers in the 2022 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal but was let go before his first season.

Melton rejoined the practice squad shortly after but was lost to the Packers’ active roster. He bounced on and off the practice squad in 2023 with Green Bay and was elevated three times before signing to the active roster before the season ended.

In 2025, Melton appeared in 16 games for the Packers and recorded four catches on 13 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown, rushed five times for 35 yards, added four tackles and returned 19 kickoffs for 467 yards (24.6 average).