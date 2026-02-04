Packers Plan To Open Extension Talks With TE Tucker Kraft In Near Future

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst told reporters on Wednesday that they plan to have extension talks with TE Tucker Kraft and his representatives in the near future, per Matt Schenidman.

According to Gutekunst, they’ve already been in contact with Kraft’s camp and explained how the organization feels about him.

Kraft is still rehabbing his a season-ending torn ACL he suffered a few months ago. Beyond that, Kraft is entering a final year of his rookie contract and is clearly in line for a big deal at some point.

Gutekunst said contract extension talks will happen in the near future.

Kraft, 24, was a two-year starter for South Dakota State and earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 and third-team in 2022. The Packers selected him in the third round with the No. 78 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $5,537,934 rookie contract that included a $1,027,588 signing bonus. In 2025, Kraft appeared in eight games for the Packers and caught 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns.