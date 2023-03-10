Packers President Implies They Prefer To Move On From Aaron Rodgers

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy was asked during an interview with Dave Schroeder of WBAY-TV if there’s a scenario where QB Aaron Rodgers is back as the team’s starting quarterback in 2023.

“Yeah, I mean unless, if things don’t work out the way we want them, yeah, we would. He is obviously a great player,” Murphy said.

Murphy mentioned that they’re “really hopeful” to have a resolution regarding Rodgers before free agency gets underway.

“We are really hopeful we can find a resolution that works for Aaron and works for us,” Murphy said.

Murphy is still hoping for a “win-win.”

“It’s about finding what he wants, and what we want. And hopefully it can be a win-win,” Murphy said.

Murphy was asked why they allowed Rodgers to speak with the Jets in recent days.

“It’s a situation where I think we wanted to help Aaron achieve what he wanted, as well as the Packers. Hopefully it’ll create a situation where it’s a win for both sides,” Murphy said.

Regarding Rodgers possibly playing for another team, Murphy said it’s just part of the game nowadays.

“It kind of happens in our game. Very few players play for only one team. Brett had a great career here. Aaron had a great career here. Regardless of what happens, Aaron will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Murphy said. “He will be in our hall of fame. We will bring him back and retire his number. But this is just one of the things that you go through as a team. We want to try to achieve something that is good for both Aaron and us.”

Rodgers met with the Jets’ brass earlier in the week and it really appears as though it’s headed towards a potential deal with New York, if Rodgers wants to return.

Green Bay has said they’re prepared to move forward with Jordan Love if Rodgers isn’t back in 2023.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers as the news is available.