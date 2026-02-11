Packers Promote Luke Getsy To QB Coach

According to Tom Pelissero, the Packers have promoted assistant Luke Getsy to QB coach, replacing former QB coach Sean Mannion.

It should be like hopping back on a bike for Getsy, who was Green Bay’s QB coach for a few years before leaving for a play-calling job with the Bears.

Getsy, 41, began his coaching career at Akron back in 2007. He worked for several schools including West Virginia Wesleyan, Pittsburgh, Indiana, and Western Michigan before being hired by the Packers as their offensive quality control coach in 2014.

Getsy worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for Mississippi State in 2018. He returned in 2019 as the Packers’ QB coach. The Bears later hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2022 but let him go after the 2023 season.

The Raiders hired Getsy as offensive coordinator the following season but he was fired in November. He returned to Green Bay as a senior offensive assistant in 2025.

In 2024, Getsy’s offense ranked No. 28 in total yards, No. 26 in points, No. 31 in rushing yards and No. 18 in passing yards.