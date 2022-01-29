Packers Promoting Adam Stenavich To Offensive Cooridnator

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are reporting that the Packers are promoting OL coach Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator.

The Packers lost Nathaniel Hackett to the Broncos and Luke Getsy is reportedly taking the Bears’ offensive coordinator job.

Recent reports said that the Packers blocked Stenavich from following Hackett to Denver, so indications were that he would receive a promotion in Green Bay.

Stenavich, 38, is from Wisconsin and played six years in the NFL for a number of teams. He began coaching in 2012 as a graduate assistant at Michigan.

From there, Stenavich worked for Northern Arizona and San Jose State as their OL coach before the 49ers hired him as an assistant in 2017. In 2019, the Packers hired Stenavich as their offensive line coach.