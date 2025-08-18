Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd Could Miss Week 1 With Hamstring Injury

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reports Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd has a hamstring injury that could keep him out of Week 1 and maybe more.

Lloyd made his preseason debut on Saturday after he missed the first one with a groin injury. He missed all but one game during his rookie year and has been dealing with various injuries and illnesses since being drafted.

Lloyd, 24, was a third-round pick to the Packers out of USC in the 2024 draft. He signed a four-year, $5.8 million rookie deal through 2027 with a base salary of $795k in 2024.

In 2024, Lloyd appeared in one game for the Packers and rushed six times for 15 yards, along with catching one pass for three yards.