Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd Suffered Another Setback With Hamstring

Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd has battled soft tissue injuries in his entire two-year career so far. According to Adam Schefter, he had another in recent days as he worked to come back from injured reserve.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur was asked about it today and sounded skeptical about Lloyd’s chances of returning.

“I’m not going to say no, but I think you can use deductive reasoning on that one,” he said via Ryan Wood.

The Packers had opened Lloyd’s practice window and he was in the process of reintegrating with the team. He had seen a specialist for his recurring hamstring troubles and believed he had gotten on top of the issue.

Lloyd, 24, was a third-round pick by the Packers out of USC in the 2024 draft. He signed a four-year, $5.8 million rookie deal through 2027 that included a $957,104 signing bonus.

In 2024, Lloyd appeared in one game for the Packers and rushed six times for 15 yards, along with catching one pass for three yards.

