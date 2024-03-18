Packers Re-Sign CB Robert Rochell

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports that the Packers have re-signed CB Robert Rochell to an undisclosed contract on Monday.

Rochell, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Central Arkansas. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,170,926 rookie contract when he was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Rochell later signed on with the Seahawks’ practice squad in September but was cut loose after a few weeks and eventually caught on with the with the Panthers.

The Packers signed Rochell off the Panthers’ practice squad.

In 2023, Rochell appeared in nine games for the Packers and recorded four tackles and no interceptions.