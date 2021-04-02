Packers Re-Sign DB Will Redmond

The Green Bay Packers officially re-signed DB Will Redmond to a contract on Friday.

Redmond, 27, is a former third-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $3.54 million contract with the 49ers but he was later waived during the 2017 season.

Redmond had a brief stint with the Chiefs before eventually signing on with the Packers in 2018. Green Bay re-signed him to a one-year deal last offseason and he was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Redmond appeared in 13 games and recorded 27 tackles, no interceptions, and one pass defense.