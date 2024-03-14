Packers Re-Sign ERFA OT Caleb Jones

Packers exclusive rights free agent OT Caleb Jones officially signed his one-year tender for the 2024 season on Thursday.
Exclusive rights contracts are one-year deals worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.
Jones, 25, wound up going undrafted back in 2022. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Packers.
Green Bay waived Jones at the start of the 2022 season before re-signing him to their practice squad. He was eventually added to their active roster midseason.
In 2023, Jones appeared in one game for the Packers.
