Packers Re-Sign ERFA WR Malik Taylor

Packers WR Malik Taylor officially signed his exclusive rights tender for the 2021 season on Friday.

Taylor, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Buccaneers. However, the Buccaneers waived Taylor soon after.

Taylor caught on with the Packers and returned to Green Bay last year on a futures contract.

In 2020, Taylor appeared in 15 games for the Packers and caught five passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for nine yards on one carry and totaled 167 kick return yards.