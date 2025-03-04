Packers Re-Sign K Brandon McManus To Three-Year Deal

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Packers and kicker Brandon McManus reached an agreement Tuesday on a three-year, $15.3 million contract.

McManus’ new deal includes a $5 million signing bonus.

The Packers made it clear that re-signing McManus was a prior for them this offseason after they struggled to find a kicker last summer and the early portion of the season.

McManus, 33, originally signed on with the Colts back in 2013. He lasted just a few months with the Colts before he caught on with the Giants at the end of the 2014 season.

New York later traded McManus to the Broncos for a 2015 conditional seventh-round pick. McManus returned to the Broncos in 2017 on a one-year, restricted tender worth $2.746 million and later agreed to a three-year, $11.254 million extension.

McManus agreed to another four-year, $17.2 million extension with the Broncos in 2020. He had two years remaining on the deal and was due base salaries of $3.65 million and $3.85 million when the Broncos released him.

From there, McManus signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars last year. Jacksonville declined to re-sign him and he signed a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders.

However, Washington released him before he ever played a game due to a lawsuit for sexual harassment. He signed on with the Packers in October.

In 2024, McManus appeared in 11 games for the Packers and converted 20 of 21 field goal attempts (95.2 percent) to go along with all 30 extra point tries.