Packers Re-Sign K Lucas Havrisik To Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday that they signed K Lucas Havrisik to their practice squad.

The Packers waived Havrisik a few days ago after carrying him on their active roster the last few weeks.

Havrisik, 26, kicked for five years at Arizona before going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. He caught on with the Colts practice squad early in the regular season but was cut after less than a week.

The Colts brought Havrisik back on a futures contract for the 2023 season, but waived him coming out of the preseason. He signed with the Browns’ practice squad and was signed to the Rams’ roster during the season.

Havrisik later returned to the Browns on a futures deal for the 2024 season and re-signed with them once more back in May. He was cut by Cleveland and later had a brief stint with the Bills before the Packers signed him to their roster.

In 2025, Havrisik has appeared in three games for the Packers and converted all four field goal attempts and 7 of 9 extra point tries.