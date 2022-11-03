Packers Re-Sign RB Patrick Taylor To Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday that they’ve signed RB Patrick Taylor to their practice squad.

Here’s the Packers updated practice squad:

The Packers cut Taylor to make room for RB Kylin Hill, who was activated from injured reserve on Wednesday.

Taylor, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers but was placed on non-football injury with a foot injury coming out of training camp.

Taylor has been on and off of the Packers’ practice squad ever since.

In 2022, Taylor has appeared in seven games for the Packers, but has yet to receive a carry.

During his college career at Memphis, Taylor rushed for 2,884 yards on 536 carries (5.4 YPC) to go along with 55 receptions for 434 yards receiving and 39 total touchdowns over the course of four seasons.