Packers Re-Sign RFA DB Chandon Sullivan

Katz Brothers Sports announced that their client, Packers DB Chandon Sullivan, has officially signed his restricted free agent tender.

Sullivan, 24, wound up signing on with the Eagles in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with Philadelphia, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Eagles re-signed him to their practice squad after he cleared waivers before eventually promoting him to their active roster. He was re-signed to a futures deal for 2019 but released after the draft. He was snapped up by the Packers and has been with Green Bay since.

In 2020, Sullivan appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and recorded 41 tackles, one interception returned for a touchdown, and six pass defenses.