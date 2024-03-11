Packers Re-Sign TE Tyler Davis

The Green Bay Packers have re-signed TE Tyler Davis ahead of free agency, according to Rob Demovksy.

Davis is working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered last year during training camp.

Davis, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.45 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived at the start of the 2021 season.

The Colts later signed Davis to their practice squad before he joined the Packers’ active roster during the 2021 season.

He signed a one-year deal to return to the Packers back in March.

In 2022, Davis appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and caught four passes for 26 yards receiving and no touchdowns.