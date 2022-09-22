Packers Re-Sign WR Travis Fulgham To PS, Cut S Mike Brown

According to Matt Schneidman, the Packers have re-signed WR Travis Fulgham to the practice squad and released S Mike Brown in a corresponding move.

Fulgham was just cut earlier this week but was brought back as injuries have left Green Bay short-handed.

Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:

QB Danny Etling RB Tyler Goodson OLB La’Darius Hamilton DL Jack Heflin OLB Kobe Jones DL Chris Slayton RB Patrick Taylor CB Kiondre Thomas ILB Ray Wilborn TE Shaun Beyer CB Benjie Franklin WR Juwann Winfree DB Micah Abernathy K Ramiz Ahmed LB D.Q. Thomas WR Travis Fulgham

Fulgham, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions out of Old Dominion back in 2019. He signed a four-year deal worth $2.7 million with Detroit but was waived a few weeks into the regular season.

The Lions re-signed Fulgham to their practice squad before waiving him during camp in 2020. He was later claimed off waivers by the Packers but cut again.

The Eagles claimed him and after an early-season stint on the practice squad he was promoted to the active roster. Philadelphia waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad before releasing him, at which point he briefly joined the Dolphins and Broncos.

Denver cut him loose last month and was quickly claimed by Green Bay before being added to their practice squad.

In 2021, Fulgham appeared in one game for the Broncos and recorded no statistics.