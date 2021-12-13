Packers Release QB Danny Etling From Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday that they’ve released QB Danny Etling from their practice squad.

Here’s the Packers updated practice squad:

QB Kurt Benkert WR Chris Blair DB Kabion Ento DB Innis Gaines K J.J. Molson G Cole Van Lanen LB Ray Wilborn TE Brandon Kaufusi WR Juwann Winfree DB Shawn Davis DE R.J. McIntosh DE Abdullah Anderson RB Ryquell Armstead LB Ladarius Hamilton G Jon Dietzen DE Nate Orchard

Etling was signed to the unit last week to provide some quarterback depth after Jordan Love was placed on the COVID19 list.

Etling, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He agreed to a four-year, $2,564,028 contract that included a $104,028 signing bonus with the Patriots, but was released coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots later re-signed Etling to their practice squad. New England re-signed Etling to a futures deal but he was, once again, waived later claimed by the Falcons.

Atlanta brought Etling back on a futures contract this past January before waiving him after coming off their COVID-19 list. From there he had brief stints with the Seahawks, Vikings and Broncos before joining the Packers last week.

During his college career at Purdue and LSU, Etling threw for 7,076 yards while completing 57.9 percent of his passes to go along with 43 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.