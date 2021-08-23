Packers Cut Two Including LB Kamal Martin

According to Rob Demovsky, the Packers are waiving LB Kamal Martin.

Martin was a fifth-round pick by Green Bay just last year so this move comes as something of a surprise.

Green Bay is also cutting TE Daniel Crawford, per Tom Silverstein.

The Packers have to get their roster down to 80 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Martin, 23, was a three-year starter at Minnesota and was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten before being selected by the Packers in the fifth round in 2020.

Martin was entering the second year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,566,063 that included a signing bonus of $271,063.

In 2020, Martin appeared in 10 games and recorded 23 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack.