Packers Releasing OL Royce Newman

According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers are releasing OL Royce Newman as part of their deadline roster cuts on Tuesday.

Newman, 26, was drafted by the Packers in the fourth round out of Ole Miss in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract.

Green Bay decided to re-work his contract back in July after he qualified for the NFL’s proven performance escalator which raised his compensation to $3.1 million in 2024.

However, because the PPE is not guaranteed, it often works against players who may be on the roster bubble and gives the team leverage to force a pay cut.

The Packers reduced Newman’s base salary to the minimum of $1.25 million and converted $1 million into a per-game roster bonus. None of his 2024 compensation was guaranteed.

In 2023, Newman appeared in all 17 games for the Packers at guard and made two starts.