Packers Releasing OT David Bakhtiari

The Packers are releasing LT David Bakhtiari on Monday after 11 seasons in Green Bay.

Bakhtiari announced on X that his time with the Packers has come to an end:

A lot of emotion in this. I just want to say THANK YOU Green Bay. Thank you for the last 11 years. It’s been a hell of a run. I always wanted to raise a Lombardi on Lombardi avenue, but I will never complain. I gave it my all. I always gave it my best no matter the circumstance… pic.twitter.com/dnc7gkKSAC — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) March 11, 2024

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Bakhtiari will free up $20,935,294 of available cap space while creating $19,083,017 in dead money.

Bakhtiari, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2013. He was in the final year of his five-year, $53.34 million contract that included $16 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $105.5 million.

The deal included a $30 million signing bonus and another $30 million-plus available in March roster bonuses in the first few years of the deal. He worked his way back from a torn ACL he suffered late in the 2020 season.

He was to earn a base salary of $10.7 million in the final year of his deal in 2024.

In 2023, Bakhtiari appeared in just one game for the Packers before being shutdown for the season due to more knee issues.