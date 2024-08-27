Packers Releasing WR Samori Toure

Per Adam Schefter, the Packers are releasing WR Samori Toure as they trim their roster down to 53 players.

Toure, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers out of Nebraska in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He made the team’s active roster as a rookie, debuting in Week 7. He was later placed on injured reserve by the team in January of 2024.

In 2023, Toure appeared in 11 games for the Packers and caught eight passes for 78 yards.

We will have more on Toure as it becomes available.