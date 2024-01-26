Packers Request Interview With Bills LB Coach Bobby Babich For DC Job

According to Mike Garafolo, the Packers requested to interview Bills LBs coach Bobby Babich for their defensive coordinator job.

The Giants also requested to interview Babich for their defensive coordinator role.

Babich, 40, got his start in the NFL as an administrative assistant with the Panthers in 2011. He had stints with the Browns as a defensive assistant and with FIU as the secondary coach before landing with the Bills as an assistant DB coach in 2017.

Babich coached safeties for a few seasons before being moved to LB coach in 2022.