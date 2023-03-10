Packers Restructure Contract Of LT David Bakhtiari To Create $15M In Cap Space

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Packers have restructured LT David Bakhtiari‘s contract to free up $15 million in cap space.

Fowler notes that Bakhtiari converted $9.5 million into a roster bonus and $5.5 million of his 2023 base salary into a guaranteed signing bonus.

Bakhtiari, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2013. He was in the final year of his five-year, $53.34 million contract that included $16 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $105.5 million extension.

Bakhtiari’s original contract included a $30 million signing bonus and another $30 million-plus available in March roster bonuses in the first few years of the deal. He worked his way back from a torn ACL he suffered late in the 2020 season.

He’s set to earn salaries of $6,700,000 and $10,700,000 over the final two years of his deal.

In 2022, Bakhtiara appeared in 11 games and started each at left tackle.