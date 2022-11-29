Packers Restructure DL Dean Lowry’s Contract

According to Field Yates, the Green Bay Packers have restructured DL Dean Lowry‘s contract.

Green Bay converted $1.5 million of Lowry’s base salary into a signing bonus to add an additional $1.1 million in cap space this year.

According to Over The Cap, the Packers were 11th in the NFL in available cap space, so it’s not clear right away why they felt like they needed to make this move.

Lowry is also in the final year of his deal, so the Packers likely added four void years to spread the hit out.

Lowry, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.723 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a three-year, $20.325 million extension.

He was due to make a base salary of $5 million in 2022 and be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Lowry has appeared in 12 games for the Packers and recorded 40 total tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks and one pass deflection.