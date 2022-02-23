Packers Restructure DT Kenny Clark, Add $10M In Cap Space

Field Yates reports that the Packers have created $10.892 million in cap space by restructuring the deal of DT Kenny Clark.

Yates adds that the team converted $13.615 million of his 2022 compensation into a signing bonus and added two void years to Clark’s original contract.

Clark, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $9.3 million contract when the Packers picked up his fifth-year option.

Clark stood to make a base salary of $7,690,000 for the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when Green Bay signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension.

In 2021, Clark appeared in 16 games for the Packers and recorded 48 total tackles, four sacks, and a fumble recovery.