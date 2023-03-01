Packers Restructure DT Kenny Clark, Create $11M Of Cap Space

Field Yates reports that the Packers have converted $13.835 million of NT Kenny Clark’s 2023 compensation into a signing bonus in recent days, which created $11.068 million of cap room.

This is the second straight offseason that the Packers have reworked Clark’s contract.

Green Bay now has around $17 million of cap room available.

Clark, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $9.3 million contract when the Packers picked up his fifth-year option.

Clark stood to make a base salary of $7,690,000 for the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when Green Bay signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension.

In 2021, Clark appeared in 16 games for the Packers and recorded 48 total tackles, four sacks, and a fumble recovery.