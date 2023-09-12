Packers Restructure OT Yosh Nijman’s Contract

According to Field Yates, the Packers have restructured OT Yosh Nijman‘s contract to create $2.54 million in cap space.

Nijman was making $4.3 million on the restricted free agent tender. Green Bay converted most of that into a signing bonus and added four void years to stretch it out.

Nijman, 27, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent back in 2019 but re-signed to the practice squad coming out of the preseason.

He was eventually promoted to the active roster in November of 2019. The Packers re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent each of the past two seasons.

Green Bay tendered Nijman as a restricted free agent in 2023 at the second-round level worth $4.3 million.

In 2022, Nijman appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and made 13 starts, most of them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 54 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.